Ayanda Sishuba Injury: Out against Toulouse
Sishuba isn't an option for Saturday's trip to Toulouse, per Francois Rauzy of Ici Amorique.
Sishuba is ruled out for Saturday's clash as he struggles with an undisclosed issue. The midfielder has missed the last four matches and even when fit he's been little more than a depth option. It would be a surprise if Sishuba played any significant role before the end of the season.
