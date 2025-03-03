Ayase Ueda Injury: Could face Inter

Ueda (undisclosed) is a possibility for Wednesday's match against Inter Milan, according to manager Robin van Persie.

Ueda could be making his way back Wednesday after missing the club's past few contests, as he is now questionable to face Inter. He has started in three of his six appearances in UCL play this season, so this could be a significant loss. However, with the forward being a late call, there is a chance he is limited to the bench even if he is fit.