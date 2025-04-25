Ayden Heaven Injury: Ruled out

Heaven (foot) is out for Sunday's trip to Bournemouth, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "Amad is near, Matta is near, but the rest is at the same pace, Ayden [Heaven] is not ready, so I think that is it."

Heaven continues to struggle with a foot injury and isn't back in training yet. The defender won't be an option until he can get back in full team training, and even when he does that he will likely remain largely a depth selection.