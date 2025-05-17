Fantasy Soccer
Ayden Heaven headshot

Ayden Heaven News: Plays nine minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Heaven (foot) appeared off the bench for nine minutes during Friday's 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

Heaven returned to the playing field in a bit of a surprise Friday, with the defender seeing the bench. However, he would see some playing time, appearing late in the match for nine minutes of play. This is good news for the Red Devils, as they continue to gain back more options as they head into the UEL final.

Ayden Heaven
Manchester United
More Stats & News
