Ayoze Perez Injury: Won't play in season finale

Perez won't play in Sunday's game against Sevilla due to a hamstring injury, according to Javier Mata of Diario AS.

The striker ruled himself out of the final game of the 2024/25 season, and it's unclear if he'll be able to represent Spain in the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches in June. Perez ends the campaign with 19 goals and two assists across 30 league outings, setting up a new career-high mark in goals in the process.