Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aziel Jackson headshot

Aziel Jackson News: Assists winner versus Earthquakes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Jackson assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes.

Jackson set up the match-winning goal Saturday as he assisted Max Arfsten's strike in the 62nd minute. It was the only chance he created in the match and it marked his first assist of the season. That was about all Jackson did in his 36 minutes off the bench after replacing Jacen Russell-Rowe.

Aziel Jackson
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now