Aziel Jackson News: Assists winner versus Earthquakes

Jackson set up the match-winning goal Saturday as he assisted Max Arfsten's strike in the 62nd minute. It was the only chance he created in the match and it marked his first assist of the season. That was about all Jackson did in his 36 minutes off the bench after replacing Jacen Russell-Rowe.