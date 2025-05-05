Aziel Jackson News: Scores in Saturday's win
Jackson scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 victory against Charlotte FC.
Jackson scored his second goal of the season Saturday with a strike in the 51st minute assisted by Mohamed Farsi. It came on one of the three shots he took in the match. He also won six duels and three tackles before he was subbed off in the 83rd minute for Amar Sejdic.
