Badredine Bouanani News: Assists twice

Bouanani was injured and subbed out in the 75th minute of Friday's 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain. He assisted twice to go with one cross (one accurate) and two chances created before exiting the match.

Bouanani assisted goals for Morgan Sanson and Youssouf Ndayishimiye in the 34th and 70th minutes respectively, while also recording two tackles. He's now registered three assists in his last two games, marking his first goal involvements since December.