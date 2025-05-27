Bafode Diakite News: Another brillant season

Diakite made 41 appearances for Lille across all competitions in the 2024-25 season, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Diakite's versatility allowed him to excel in multiple defensive roles, contributing significantly to Lille's backline throughout the season to confirm for a third season in a row that he is among the best defenders in the league. His goal-scoring ability added an offensive threat from defense as he almost tied his record of five goals in the league from last season. That said, he set new records in the defensive area with 27 interceptions and 96 clearances, career highs for him, and his performances have solidified his reputation as a dependable and multifaceted defender. He helped the LOSC to secure their fifth place that qualifies them directly for the next Europa League campaign.