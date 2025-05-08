Fantasy Soccer
Baltasar Rodriguez headshot

Baltasar Rodriguez Injury: Back in full training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2025 at 12:03pm

Rodriguez is back in full training after suffering an undisclosed injury and should be an option to face Minnesota United on Saturday, according to MLS reporter Alex Windley.

Rodriguez could be an option for Inter Miami upfront, but until he can secure a regular role in the final meters, his fantasy upside will be nearly minimal. He's yet to log minutes for the club this season.

Baltasar Rodriguez
Inter Miami CF
