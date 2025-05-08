Baltasar Rodriguez Injury: Back in full training
Rodriguez is back in full training after suffering an undisclosed injury and should be an option to face Minnesota United on Saturday, according to MLS reporter Alex Windley.
Rodriguez could be an option for Inter Miami upfront, but until he can secure a regular role in the final meters, his fantasy upside will be nearly minimal. He's yet to log minutes for the club this season.
