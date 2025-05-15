Baltasar Rodriguez Injury: Suffers injury in first MLS game

Rodriguez (undisclosed) suffered an apparent injury after coming on at halftime of Wednesday's 3-3 draw against San Jose for his first-ever MLS appearance.

Rodriguez hoped for a more positive MLS debut since the young attacking midfielder lasted only 18 minutes after coming on at halftime before suffering an apparent injury that forced him off the pitch. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to get a better idea of the issue and whether he will have to miss time. It would be a big blow for the young Argentinian since he could have seen some playing time off the bench in upcoming fixtures.