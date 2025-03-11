Fantasy Soccer
Baltasar Rodriguez News: Joins Inter Miami on loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Rodriguez has joined Inter Miami on loan from Racing Club until the end of the 2025 MLS season, with an option to make the transfer permanent at the conclusion of the loan, his new club announced.

Rodriguez won the 2024 Copa Sudamericana and the 2025 CONMEBOL Recopa Sudamericana titles while also competing in the Copa Libertadores. He made 69 appearances for Racing Club contributing seven goals and four assists including a goal and two assists during their Copa Sudamericana triumph. At the international level he played five matches and scored once for Argentina's U-23 team at the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament helping them qualify for the Paris Olympics.

