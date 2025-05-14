Fantasy Soccer
Baltasar Rodriguez

Baltasar Rodriguez News: Substitute option Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Rodriguez (hamstring) is on the bench for Wednesday's meeting with San Jose Earthquakes.

Rodriguez is available for the first time since joining Inter Miami on loan from Argentine team Racing Club in March. The midfielder spent several weeks on the sidelines due to a muscular problem, so he may not be trusted for high playing time yet. However, he could have a chance to play in an attacking role with both Luis Suarez (personal) and Fafa Picault (head) out.

Baltasar Rodriguez
Inter Miami CF

