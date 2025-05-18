Balthazar Pierret Injury: Forced off in first half against Torino

Pierret registered one key pass, one block and one tackle (one won) in 45 minutes before leaving Sunday's clash with Torino before the end of the first half due to a muscular injury, Sky Italy reported.

Pierret provided his contribution on both ends during his time on the pitch but was labouring before the interval and was subbed out. He's headed for some tests. The coach picked Ylber Ramadani over Madon Berisha and Mohamed Kaba to replace him in the midfield.