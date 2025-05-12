Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Baptiste Santamaria headshot

Baptiste Santamaria News: Available after loan lock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Santamaria (Not Injury Related) is available for Saturday's season finale against Brest after missing the match against Rennes due to a loan restriction.

Santamaria will be available for the final game of the season against Brest and is likely to start with Pablo Rosario suspended. He was ruled out against Rennes due to a contract clause that prevented him from facing his parent club.

Baptiste Santamaria
Nice
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now