Baptiste Santamaria News: Available after loan lock
Santamaria (Not Injury Related) is available for Saturday's season finale against Brest after missing the match against Rennes due to a loan restriction.
Santamaria will be available for the final game of the season against Brest and is likely to start with Pablo Rosario suspended. He was ruled out against Rennes due to a contract clause that prevented him from facing his parent club.
