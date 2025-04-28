Bart Verbruggen News: Concedes two in win

Verbruggen made two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 victory against West Ham United.

Verbruggen was able to walk away with the win despite giving up at least two goals for a fifth straight outing. He is up to 13 saves and 13 goals against over that span, while this marked the first time in three games that he made fewer than four saves. Up next for Brighton is a meeting with Newcastle United on Sunday.