Bart Verbruggen News: Four saves in victory

Verbruggen made four saves Saturday en route to securing his seventh clean sheet of the Premier League campaign as Brighton defeated Wolverhampton by a 2-0 margin. The clean sheet marked his first after 10 successive league appearances in which he allowed at least one goal. Over his last five starting appearances, Brighton's No. 1 has made 18 saves and six clearances while conceding nine goals. Verbruggen is likely to feature in the starting XI Monday when Brighton host champions Liverpool.