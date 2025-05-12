Fantasy Soccer
Bart Verbruggen headshot

Bart Verbruggen News: Four saves in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Verbruggen had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win against Wolverhampton.

Verbruggen made four saves Saturday en route to securing his seventh clean sheet of the Premier League campaign as Brighton defeated Wolverhampton by a 2-0 margin. The clean sheet marked his first after 10 successive league appearances in which he allowed at least one goal. Over his last five starting appearances, Brighton's No. 1 has made 18 saves and six clearances while conceding nine goals. Verbruggen is likely to feature in the starting XI Monday when Brighton host champions Liverpool.

Bart Verbruggen
Brighton & Hove Albion
