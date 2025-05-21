Bashir Humphreys News: Joins Burnley permanently

Humphreys is joining Burnley permanently and effectively on July 1st, his former club announced.

Humphreys spent the season on loan with Burnley making 28 appearances at Turf Moor and will permanently join them at the beginning of July. The defender departs having made two senior appearances for Chelsea making his debut in the FA Cup in January 2023 before featuring in the League Cup the following season. He also spent spells on loan at Swansea City and Paderborn. He will now discover the Premier League with Burnley who have been promoted to the top flight ahead of next season.