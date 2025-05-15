Fantasy Soccer
Beau Leroux News: Goal, assist Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Leroux scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Inter Miami CF.

Leroux saw a great match Wednesday as he did his best to help San Jose to a win, notching a goal in the 38th minute before providing an assist in extra time of the first half. This marks his second goal and third assist in 13 appearances this season. He has only missed one start all season and is averaging just under a goal contribution every other match.

