Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell Injury: Back fit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Chilwell (illness) is back fit, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "[Ben] Chilwell is back and fit [after his illness],"

Chilwell is back fit after overcoming an illness that ruled him out mid-week. The full-back isn't likely to play a major role, with the majority of his minutes coming off the bench. He even oft goes unused on the bench, so while he's a nice depth addition, Chilwell likely won't change much Saturday, though a mid-week game could force some rotation.

Ben Chilwell
Crystal Palace
