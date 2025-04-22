Ben Chilwell Injury: Late call with illness

Chilwell is questionable for Wednesday's match against Arsenal due to an illness, according to manager Olivier Glasner. "Not injury, but sickness - Ben is sick, unfortunately. He should have started, but couldn't come to training - all others are fit."

Chilwell looks to be a late call for Wednesday after he suffered an illness, with the defender now a late call for the contest. That said, he will likely need to be tested out ahead of that match, and that will decide if he can play. Even if he is fit, the defender will likely only see a bench spot.