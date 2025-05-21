Ben Chilwell News: Scores eventual game-winning goal

Chilwell scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Wolverhampton.

Chilwell went unused last match but returned to the starting XI against Wolves, seeing 90 minutes of play on the left flank for his first start of the season. He would see a rare goal, finding his first goal of the season in the 50th minute from a free kick. He also added two tackles, two interceptions and three clearances in the defense in only his eighth appearance of the season.