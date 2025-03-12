Fantasy Soccer
Ben Davies Injury: In team training Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Davies (undisclosed) was spotted in team training Wednesday, Alasdair Gold reports for football.london.

Davies was a late scratch for Sunday's match against Bournemouth as he had not fully recovered from his injury. However, he was spotted in team training Wednesday and could be available for Thursday's Europa League match against AZ Alkmaar. With other defenders returning from injury, he may see a significant decrease in playing time in the coming games.

