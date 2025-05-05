Ben Lundt News: Four goals allowed in loss

Lundt recorded four saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Seattle Sounders FC.

Lundt repelled four of eight Seattle shots on target Saturday as St. Louis were outclassed in a 4-1 defeat. Over his last five appearances, the veteran keeper has made 21 saves (one penalty save) and five clearances while allowing 10 goals and recording one clean sheet. Lundt is likely to be the man between the sticks Saturday for St. Louis when they host San Diego.