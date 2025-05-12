Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ben Voll headshot

Ben Voll News: Excellent for draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Voll had four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Eintracht Frankfurt. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Voll faced six shots and stopped four of them to earn a point during Sunday's draw. It was an excellent showing from the goalkeeper, who has made the most of his chances in the starting XI, despite a disappointing unit in front of him.

Ben Voll
FC St. Pauli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now