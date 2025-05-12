Ben Voll News: Excellent for draw
Voll had four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Eintracht Frankfurt. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.
Voll faced six shots and stopped four of them to earn a point during Sunday's draw. It was an excellent showing from the goalkeeper, who has made the most of his chances in the starting XI, despite a disappointing unit in front of him.
