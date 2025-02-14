Ben White Injury: Available for Leicester

White (knee) has been training regularly and will be available to feature against Leicester on Saturday, coach Mikel Arteta said in the press conference. 'Yes, Ben has been training more regularly now, so we still have to manage his load a lot, but he's going to be available, yes.'

White hasn't played since early November due to a knee injury but will be back in the squad for Saturday's clash after fully recovering from it. While he still needs to manage his workload, he could compete for a starting role in upcoming games. Until then, Jurrien Timber is likely to remain the right-back.