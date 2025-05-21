FPL Gameweek 38 Differentials: Championship Sunday Picks

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll provide insight into differential picks who are under five-percent rostered and need consideration in your FPL team.

It's Gameweek 38 in the Premier League and Championship Sunday awaits, which means it's the last chance to get a boost to your overall rank or make a push in your FPL mini-league.

Maximize FPL Points with These Top Goalkeepers and Defenders

GOALKEEPER

Arrizabalaga and Bournemouth face Leicester City, who have already announced that Jamie Vardy will not take part so he can leave the club on exactly 500 appearances. Vardy is Leicester's only player to have more than five goals this season, and only Southampton has scored fewer goals than Leicester's 33 in 37 games. The Foxes have failed to score in three of their last five away matches.

Arrizabalaga has kept two clean sheets in his last five games, making at least three saves in three of those five matches to earn a bonus FPL point. In total, the keeper has kept seven clean sheets in his 30 Premier League matches.

DEFENDERS

White has started each of the last three Premier League games and went the full 90 minutes with a clean sheet against Newcastle. White was productive against Newcastle in the FPL bonus metrics where he was just below the required total to pick up extra points. The full-back has taken a shot in each of his last three games and created five chances in his last 358 minutes.

Jurrien Timber has undergone ankle surgery, which means White should again start the season finale with 90 minutes in play.

Cash has started each of his last nine games for Aston Villa, producing six shots and four chances created. Villa travel to Old Trafford on Sunday only four days after Manchester United play in the Europa League final, with nothing riding on this Premier League result.

Aston Villa need a win to remain in the hunt for Champions League football. They sit sixth in the table but are level on points with Newcastle and Chelsea. In addition to clean sheet possibilities, Cash could be on the attack more than usual if Villa are still searching for a winning goal late.

Essential Midfield Picks for the Final Premier League Gameweek

MIDFIELDERS

Barnes has started each of Newcastle's last 10 Premier League matches and despite an impressive four goals and three assists in that time, he's failed to score or assist in each of the last four matches. Given injuries in the squad, he's all but guaranteed to start the finale no matter how Eddie Howe lines up his XI. In his four matches without a goal, he has 14 shots, six chances created and 13 crosses.

Newcastle need three points to guarantee Champions League football, while they host Everton who have nothing to play for. Newcastle are fourth, level on points with Chelsea and Aston Villa, but their superior goal difference means three points is enough.

Soucek and West Ham take on Ipswich Town in Sunday's finale. Ipswich have fallen to 19th in the league after their defeat to Leicester City last weekend. They've lost each of their last eight home matches, conceding 28 goals in that period.

Soucek has flown under the radar this season, scoring nine goals and providing one assist, as only Jarrod Bowen has scored more for the Hammers with 12. Four of Soucek's goals have come in last 10 matches with three of them coming in away matches. Six of his nine goals and his only assist have come in away games.

West Ham beat Ipswich 4-1 earlier in the season. While Soucek didn't make the scoresheet, he managed a chance created and three shots.

FPL Striker Strategies for a Strong Season Finish

FORWARDS

Evanilson finishes the season with a home game against Leicester City, who are one of only three teams to concede more than 75 goals this season. He's scored 10 goals this season with four goals and one assist in his last eight games. In seven of the eight games, he's taken at least two shots and has created five chances.

Bournemouth have already recorded their best ever points tally but a win in this final fixture would put them in a good place to get their first ever top-half Premier League finish.