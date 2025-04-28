Ben White Injury: Back in training

White (undisclosed) is back in training and could be an option for Tuesday's clash with PSG, per manager Mikel Arteta. "[Ben] White and [Mikel] Merino were able to train and we will see if they are able to start tomorrow."

White got back in training ahead of Tuesday's clash with PSG and has a chance to return before the Champions League showdown. The fact that the injury wasn't serious enough to hold White out of training is a good sign for his recovery after going the full 90 against Ipswich on April 20.