Ben White Injury: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

White (undisclosed) is back in training and could be an option for Tuesday's clash with PSG, per manager Mikel Arteta. "[Ben] White and [Mikel] Merino were able to train and we will see if they are able to start tomorrow."

White got back in training ahead of Tuesday's clash with PSG and has a chance to return before the Champions League showdown. The fact that the injury wasn't serious enough to hold White out of training is a good sign for his recovery after going the full 90 against Ipswich on April 20.

