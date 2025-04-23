Ben White Injury: Out to face Palace

White is out for Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace due to an injury, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "They couldn't be involved - if not they would have been. Unfortunately, after the game [against Ipswich], we had some issues and they are not fit."

White is heading to the sidelines for Wednesday's match, with the defender dealing with some issues from their last outing. The good news is he will have around a week to recover before their UCL semi-final against PSG. He has been serving in more of a rotational role and has only started in one of his four UCL appearances since returning from injury, so he will likely see a bench role if fit for that contest.