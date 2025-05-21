Ben White News: Back in starting role

White registered one tackle won and four clearances in Sunday's 1-0 win over Newcastle.

White has now strung together two straight starts after he was starting at right-back Sunday, seeing the full 90 minutes of play. He should continue in this role for the season finale, with Jurien Timber (ankle) done for the season. This is a good period for the defender, as he was their regular starter at right-back before an injury and losing his job to Timber.