Ben White News: Bench spot Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

White (undisclosed) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against PSG.

White has returned to the team sheet from his undisclosed injury after missing only one match, earning a spot on the bench. He will likely remain in a rotational role throughout the final month of the season if he can remain fit, only starting in two of his 11 appearances on the team sheet since returning from his long-term injury in February.

