Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ben White headshot

Ben White News: Makes appearance off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

White (undisclosed) made a late appearance off the bench Tuesday in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to PSG in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal.

The defender played just seven minutes, but should have a bigger role Saturday against Bournemouth with Arsenal likely to rest its top players. White should see plenty of action, as Bournemouth have scored 53 goals in league play.

Ben White
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now