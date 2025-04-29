Ben White News: Makes appearance off bench
White (undisclosed) made a late appearance off the bench Tuesday in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to PSG in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal.
The defender played just seven minutes, but should have a bigger role Saturday against Bournemouth with Arsenal likely to rest its top players. White should see plenty of action, as Bournemouth have scored 53 goals in league play.
