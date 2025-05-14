Benat Prados Diaz Injury: Likely to be option
Prados (bruise) is likely to be an option for Thursday's match against Getafe, accoridng to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Juanma Velasco of Marca. "Benat, I think he will be able to enter, that's the forecast."
Prados missed the club's last outing but appears to be making a quick turnaround from his bruise, as he is already set to be an option. This is good news for the club, although he will likely only see a bench role Thursday, as he appeared off the bench in his last outing and has only started in two of his past six appearances.
