Benat Prados Diaz

Benat Prados Diaz Injury: Likely to be option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Prados (bruise) is likely to be an option for Thursday's match against Getafe, accoridng to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Juanma Velasco of Marca. "Benat, I think he will be able to enter, that's the forecast."

Prados missed the club's last outing but appears to be making a quick turnaround from his bruise, as he is already set to be an option. This is good news for the club, although he will likely only see a bench role Thursday, as he appeared off the bench in his last outing and has only started in two of his past six appearances.

Benat Prados Diaz
Athletic
More Stats & News
