Benat Prados Diaz Injury: Probably won't face Alaves

Prados (bruise) is doubtful for Sunday's match against Alaves, accoridng to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Iker Torrescusa of Marca. "Benat, possibly not."

Prados looks likely to miss out on Sunday's contest after he suffered a leg bruise in Thursday's UEL loss. Luckily for the club, this isn't a huge worry, as he didn't start in the UEL match and would likely only see a bench spot. That said, if he is deemed fit, expect him to see a limited role from the bench.