Benat Prados Diaz headshot

Benat Prados Diaz Injury: Won't face Alaves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2025 at 12:00pm

Prados (bruise) is out for Sunday's match against Alaves, accoridng to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Iker Torrescusa of Marca. "Benat, possibly not."

Prados looks likely to miss out on Sunday's contest after he suffered a leg bruise in Thursday's UEL loss. Luckily for the club, this isn't a huge worry, as he didn't start in the UEL match and would likely only see a bench spot. That said, he will hope to return in the club's next contest.

Benat Prados Diaz
Athletic
More Stats & News
