Benat Prados Diaz Injury: Won't face Alaves

Prados (bruise) is out for Sunday's match against Alaves, accoridng to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Iker Torrescusa of Marca. "Benat, possibly not."

Prados looks likely to miss out on Sunday's contest after he suffered a leg bruise in Thursday's UEL loss. Luckily for the club, this isn't a huge worry, as he didn't start in the UEL match and would likely only see a bench spot. That said, he will hope to return in the club's next contest.