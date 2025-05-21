Fantasy Soccer
Bence Dardai headshot

Bence Dardai News: Takes starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Dardai scored and assisted once during 21 appearances (16 starts) in his first season in Wolfsburg.

Dardai joined Wolfsburg and was expected to be a depth option, but surprisingly played his way into a significant starting role sooner rather than later. The midfielder was still rotated frequently, and a healthy Lovro Majer could limit his minutes further. If nothing else, he proved himself to be a valuable depth choice moving forward.

