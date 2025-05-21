Bence Dardai News: Takes starting role

Dardai scored and assisted once during 21 appearances (16 starts) in his first season in Wolfsburg.

Dardai joined Wolfsburg and was expected to be a depth option, but surprisingly played his way into a significant starting role sooner rather than later. The midfielder was still rotated frequently, and a healthy Lovro Majer could limit his minutes further. If nothing else, he proved himself to be a valuable depth choice moving forward.