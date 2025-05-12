Benedict Hollerbach News: Makes little impact in loss

Hollerbach had two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus FC Heidenheim.

Hollerbach was ineffective against Heidenheim's defense on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, the striker lost the most duels in the match with 11, put neither of his two shots on target, and was inaccurate with all four of his crosses. Hollerbach has just one goal contribution in his last five appearances for Union Berlin, but he will look to end the season on a positive note this Saturday against Augsburg.