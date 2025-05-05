Fantasy Soccer
Benedict Hollerbach headshot

Benedict Hollerbach News: Six shots Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Hollerbach had six shots (three on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Werder Bremen.

Hollerbach tied a season high with six shots Saturday, putting a season-high three on target. Despite that high volume, he could not find the back of the net to score his 10th goal of the campaign. He also created one chance, recorded four crosses and won one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.

