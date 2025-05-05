Benedict Hollerbach News: Six shots Saturday

Hollerbach had six shots (three on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Werder Bremen.

Hollerbach tied a season high with six shots Saturday, putting a season-high three on target. Despite that high volume, he could not find the back of the net to score his 10th goal of the campaign. He also created one chance, recorded four crosses and won one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.