Benjamin Andre News: Suspended via yellow cards

Andre is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Andre received his third yellow card in the last ten games across French competitions, resulting in a suspension for the Ligue 1 game against Brest on May. 10. His absence will force a change in the starting squad, with Ngal'ayel Mukau likely starting in the midfield for that game. Andre will be back for the season finale against Reims on May. 17.