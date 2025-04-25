Benjamin Bender News: Waived by Charlotte

Bender has been waived by Charlotte, his former club announced Friday.

Bender is seeing his time with Charlotte come to an end after three-and-a-half seasons with the club, as he has been waived after they were required to make some roster cuts. This comes after 51 appearances with the club, scoring seven goals and eight assists in his time with the club. However, he has not appeared this season and will look to change that soon, likely to find a new club sometime soon.