Benjamin Bouchouari headshot

Benjamin Bouchouari Injury: Training with team Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Bouchouari (back) has been spotted training with the team on Tuesday, the club posted.

Bouchouari was expected to return to team training after likely missing the remainder of the season with a back injury. That said, he is looking good and his presence in team training suggests he has recovered from his back issues. He is in a good position to be available Saturday against Reims. He has been an undisputed starter for les Verts and will likely regain his starting role in the midfield if deemed fit enough.

Benjamin Bouchouari
St. Etienne
More Stats & News
