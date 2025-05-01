Benjamin Bouchouari Injury: Will resume training Monday

Bouchouari (back) was expected to maybe miss the end of the season but he will be back in team training on Monday, coach Eirik Horneland confirmed in the press conference.

Bouchouari is progressing well in his recovery and will resume team training on Monday. This is good news since he could have been ruled out for the season and will be available for the final stretch of the season. If deemed fit enough, he could even find his starting role back for the two last games of the season.