Benjamin Cremaschi headshot

Benjamin Cremaschi News: Assists and takes 10 crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Cremaschi assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (four accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 4-3 defeat to FC Dallas.

Cremaschi assisted for the second time this season in a goal which put his side 3-1 ahead. Inter Miami then conceded three goals to lose 4-3. In total he attempted seven corners to bring him to nine set pieces for the season which is only bettered by Lionel Messi in the team.

Benjamin Cremaschi
Inter Miami CF
