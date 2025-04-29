Benjamin Cremaschi News: Assists and takes 10 crosses
Cremaschi assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (four accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 4-3 defeat to FC Dallas.
Cremaschi assisted for the second time this season in a goal which put his side 3-1 ahead. Inter Miami then conceded three goals to lose 4-3. In total he attempted seven corners to bring him to nine set pieces for the season which is only bettered by Lionel Messi in the team.
