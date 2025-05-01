Benjamin Pavard Injury: Out for Verona game

Pavard (ankle) "has an injury that could sideline him for 18/20 days, not two or three," coach Simone Inzaghi announced.

Pavard will miss his second match in a row over the weekend, but the gaffer left an opening for the return leg against Barcelona given the magnitude of the game, although he'll be a late call. Yann Aurel Bisseck and Matteo Darmian are the next men up in the role.