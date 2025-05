Pavard (ankle) won't be an option against Torino on Sunday, Tuttomercatoweb informed.

Pavard attempted to speed up his recovery midweek but hasn't trained with the group afterward and will stay on the mend. He could miss further tilts to be 100 percent for the Champions League final in late May. Yann Aurel Bisseck and Matteo Darmian will substitute for him in the back.