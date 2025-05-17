Benjamin Pavard Injury: Will be option against Lazio

Pavard (ankle) returned to full training and will be called up Sunday, Sky Italy relayed.

Pavard is in better shape after sitting out four contests due to an ankle sprain and is likely to begin on the bench, with Yann Aurel Bisseck notching another start. He has recorded seven interceptions, two tackles (zero won), 28 clearances and six blocks in his past five showings, with no clean sheets and one goal.