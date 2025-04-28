Benjamin Pavard Injury: Will skip first Barcelona leg
Pavard won't be available against Barcelona on Wednesday and likely sit out more fixtures, Sky Italy reported.
Pavard couldn't train in any capacity as the team started preparing for the Champions League bout, and the staff anticipates a multi-match absence, although he'll undergo further tests to determine his timetable. Yann Aurel Bisseck will replace him as long as he's out.
