Benjamin Sesko News: Another strong campaign

Sesko scored 13 times and added five assists in 33 appearances in the Bundesliga.

Sesko wasn't quite as efficient during his second season in Germany, but was excellent once more. The striker has been linked to a big money move to the Premier League, but if he remains in Leipzig he will be guaranteed a big role. Sesko's increased willingness to shoot was especially encouraging this season, if his finishing improves he has potential to trouble 20 goals or more.