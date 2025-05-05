Fantasy Soccer
Benjamin Sesko headshot

Benjamin Sesko News: Nets in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Sesko scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich.

Sesko scored once during a hectic draw that saw Leipzig flex their attacking muscle. It's been a mixed season for the team as a whole but Sesko has stepped forward as an elite young attacking talent. Alongside Lois Openda he's consistently formed one of the best attacking pairs in Europe.

Benjamin Sesko
RB Leipzig
