Benjamin Siegrist headshot

Benjamin Siegrist News: Concedes twice against Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Siegrist made eight saves and two clearances and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Napoli.

Siegrist made his first start of the season as the coach rested some starters and had a strong performance, even though he allowed two goals, as he denied multiple attempts on goal. He might stay on the goal over Nicola Leali for the final two fixtures. Genoa will host Atalanta on Sunday.

Benjamin Siegrist
Genoa
More Stats & News
